UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Hanoi Agree To Continue Developing Cybersecurity Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:57 PM

Moscow, Hanoi Agree to Continue Developing Cybersecurity Cooperation

Moscow and Hanoi will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, according to a statement following the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Vietnam published on the Kremlin's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Moscow and Hanoi will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, according to a statement following the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Vietnam published on the Kremlin's website.

"The parties will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of international cybersecurity in accordance with international law and in the spirit of the Joint Statement of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang on cooperation in the field of international information security, adopted on November 10, 2017," the statement says.

Russia and Vietnam confirm their readiness to deepen interaction in the fuel and energy complex, to create conditions for expanding the work of oil and gas companies of the two countries, it also says.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Hanoi Vietnam November Gas 2017

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

17 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

2 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

2 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

2 minutes ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

2 minutes ago
 Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phas ..

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.