UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Discussing With Washington US Military Presence In Central Asia - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:47 PM

Moscow Not Discussing With Washington US Military Presence in Central Asia - Diplomat

Moscow and Washington are not discussing any options for US potential military presence in Central Asia, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Moscow and Washington are not discussing any options for US potential military presence in Central Asia, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

Following US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's visit to Russia, media reports emerged that she discussed US military presence in Central Asia with Russian officials.

"Nothing of the kind, these are just speculations being spread by some unknown people. I do not know anything about it," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Washington Visit Victoria Media Asia

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

21 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into ..

IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into federal consolidated fund: Re ..

24 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

1 minute ago
 Zika virus case reported in northern India

Zika virus case reported in northern India

1 minute ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

1 minute ago
 Cuba continues to see reduction in COVID-19 cases ..

Cuba continues to see reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.