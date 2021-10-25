Moscow Not Discussing With Washington US Military Presence in Central Asia - Diplomat

Moscow and Washington are not discussing any options for US potential military presence in Central Asia, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

Following US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's visit to Russia, media reports emerged that she discussed US military presence in Central Asia with Russian officials.

"Nothing of the kind, these are just speculations being spread by some unknown people. I do not know anything about it," Kabulov said.