Moscow Not Expecting Second Wave of Coronavirus Soon - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) No second wave of the coronavirus is expected in Moscow soon, the peak is behind and residents have developed herd immunity, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday.

"Based on experience and having spoken with many specialists, doctors, [consumer health watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor experts, I can see that we have made it through the peak and no second wave is expected in the near future.

I think, in Moscow, people have developed herd immunity that allows to continue lifting restrictions," the mayor said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.