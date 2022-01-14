Moscow Not Understanding Yet How EU Can Participate in Security Guarantees Talks

Russia does not understand yet how the European Union sees its possible participation in negotiations on security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia does not understand yet how the European Union sees its possible participation in negotiations on security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I do not even know how the European Union sees its participation in security negotiations.

You said whether it is possible to establish some kind of a channel with the European Union on security issues separately from the United States and NATO, I do not know, frankly speaking," Lavrov told an annual press conference.