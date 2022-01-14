UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Understanding Yet How EU Can Participate In Security Guarantees Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 02:21 PM

Moscow Not Understanding Yet How EU Can Participate in Security Guarantees Talks

Russia does not understand yet how the European Union sees its possible participation in negotiations on security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia does not understand yet how the European Union sees its possible participation in negotiations on security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I do not even know how the European Union sees its participation in security negotiations.

You said whether it is possible to establish some kind of a channel with the European Union on security issues separately from the United States and NATO, I do not know, frankly speaking," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union United States From

Recent Stories

Djokovic visa move protects Australian 'sacrifices ..

Djokovic visa move protects Australian 'sacrifices': PM

1 minute ago
 Han, Weems banned 12 games after CBA scuffle

Han, Weems banned 12 games after CBA scuffle

1 minute ago
 Australia cancels Djokovic visa again

Australia cancels Djokovic visa again

1 minute ago
 Taiwan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Cambodia starts rolling out 4th dose of COVID-19 v ..

Cambodia starts rolling out 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines

8 minutes ago
 Over 2.92 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.92 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.