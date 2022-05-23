Moscow on US Marines in Kiev: Countries Have Right to Protect Missions Within Mandate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) If the mission of the US Marines goes beyond the mandate to protect the embassy, this will raise questions, but within the framework of the mandate, countries have the right to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday, commenting on media reports about the possibility of sending US troops to protect the embassy in Kiev.

"I heard this message. Each country has the right to ensure the security of its embassy with the forces agreed with Kiev," Rudenko told reporters.

"If it goes beyond the scope of the mandate, then, of course, it will raise questions," the deputy minister said.