Moscow Plans to Have Meeting of Russian, US Interagency Delegations - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia plans to hold an interagency meeting with the United States at the level of deputy foreign ministers in the coming weeks, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said.

"In the coming weeks, we intend to have a kick-off meeting between interagency delegations headed by deputy foreign affairs chiefs.

We could start with a review of both sides' strategic concerns," Antonov told Russian-speaking students of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

The ambassador added that Moscow has "no illusions about breakthroughs" in the bilateral relations after the June 16 summit, as there have been too many complaints and disagreements between the sides, which cannot be resolved in one fell swoop.