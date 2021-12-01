Moscow Ready For Another Round Of Talks With US On Visa Issues - Ryabkov
Russia is ready for another round of talks with the United States within the framework of consultations on removing mutual irritants on visa issues, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday
"But this does not happen, they go ahead, continue to try to exert pressure. With us, this language is unacceptable ...It means they will get a response," Ryabkov told reporters.