Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five People After Gas Explosion In Noginsk

Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:12 PM

Rescuers are unable to locate five people after the gas explosion in a residential building in the Moscow region's Noginsk, Moscow Region Deputy Governor Evgeny Khromushin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Rescuers are unable to locate five people after the gas explosion in a residential building in the Moscow region's Noginsk, Moscow Region Deputy Governor Evgeny Khromushin said on Wednesday.

Over 170 residents of the nine-story residential building were evacuated after the blast, which led to the collapse of the second and the third floors.

According to regional emergency services, two dead bodies were pulled from the rubble.

"Two dead bodies were found so far. which means we cannot locate five people. We are not aware of their status and we will not make any assumptions at this stage. It is unclear whether they are in the building or perhaps left for the countryside. We are waiting for more information on fatalities," Khromushin told reporters.

