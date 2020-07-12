Moscow Registers 27 New COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the Russian capital has risen by 27 over the past 24 hours to 4,143, Moscow's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.
"Twenty-seven patients died in Moscow. All of them had been diagnosed with pneumonia and all had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.
The response center on Friday registered 29 deaths over a 24-hour period.