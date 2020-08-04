Moscow Reports 12 New Coronavirus Fatalities in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Another 12 COVID-19 patients died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, bringing Moscow's total coronavirus death toll up to over 4,500, according to the coronavirus response center.

"Twelve patients, all diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have passed away in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

A day earlier, 13 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Russian capital.