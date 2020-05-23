Moscow Says Ready to Continue Promoting MidEast Settlement as Part of Middle East Quartet

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a phone conversation with a member of the Palestinian Fatah party, Hussein Sheikh, and said that Moscow was ready to continue promoting the Israeli-Palestinian settlement as part of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side expressed readiness to continue efforts, including within the Middle East Quartet, to promote a constructive Israeli-Palestinian negotiations process on the basis of the well known platform of the Middle East settlement," the statement said.

During the conversation held on Friday, Bogdanov emphasized the actuality of Moscow's proposal to host a personal meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The situation in the region escalated when the recently installed government of Israel, supported by the US administration, announced plans to vote for the annexation of the West Bank territory in early July.

On Tuesday, the situation escalated further, as Abbas said that Palestine would quit all treaties with Israel and the United States because of Israel's plans to annex Palestinian territories.