Moscow Says Received No Additional Signals From US To Restart Strategic Stability Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia received no additional signals from the US to restart dialogue on strategic stability after the recent speech of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

During his speech at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting last week, Sullivan said that the United States is willing to engage in arms control talks with Russia and China without preconditions. The US is ready to begin talks with Russia on nuclear risk management and a post 2026 arms control framework, the official added.

"No, there is no new request. When it is sent, we will consider it again. Nothing has changed in this situation yet, this is a working moment," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the XXII International school of the PIR Center on Global Security Issues.

