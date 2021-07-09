Moscow Sends Request to Tirana Over Reports on Criminal Cases Against Russians - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia has sent a request to the Albanian Foreign Ministry over reports about launching criminal cases against two Russians who are suspected of espionage but did not receive a response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The Albanian prosecutor's office has opened a case of espionage during the NATO exercise Defender Europe 21 against two Russians, as well as five Czechs, according to the Albanian Daily news agency.

"The official agencies of Albania have not said anything about this case, we have not received any information via diplomatic channels. The Russian Embassy has sent a request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Albania, there is no answer yet," Zakharova said during a briefing.