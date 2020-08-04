UrduPoint.com
Moscow Strongly Condemns Israeli Missile Strikes On Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Moscow Strongly Condemns Israeli Missile Strikes on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Moscow strongly condemns Israeli missile strikes on Syria and calls on the parties to prevent further escalation of tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the evening of August 3, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on the positions of the Syrian military in response to an alleged attempt by unknown persons to plant an explosive device near the dividing line in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israelis placed all responsibility for the incident on the Syrian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. According to reports, observation posts, anti-aircraft guns, objective control systems, as well as command posts of the Syrian Armed Forces were subjected to an air attack.

"We strongly condemn these actions and express our serious concern about the next aggravation of relations between Israel and Syria. We warn the Israeli leadership against repeating such steps, fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire middle East. We express our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We call on both sides to show restraint and not to allow further escalation of tension," the ministry said.

