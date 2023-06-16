The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, will be kept in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior until July 18, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, will be kept in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior until July 18, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday.

"A decision was made to extend the stay of the icon of the Holy Trinity in the Cathedral Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow until July 18, 2023, the day of the celebration of the memory of St. Sergius of Radonezh," the church said in a statement.