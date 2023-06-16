UrduPoint.com

Moscow's Cathedral Of Christ The Savior To Keep Hosting Trinity Icon Until July 18 -Church

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to Keep Hosting Trinity Icon Until July 18 -Church

The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, will be kept in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior until July 18, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, will be kept in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior until July 18, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday.

"A decision was made to extend the stay of the icon of the Holy Trinity in the Cathedral Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow until July 18, 2023, the day of the celebration of the memory of St. Sergius of Radonezh," the church said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia July Church

Recent Stories

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent pas ..

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent passports

4 minutes ago
 Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Lon ..

Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Long as It Takes' - Defense Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to ..

Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine - Lav ..

27 seconds ago
 US Probe in George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pa ..

US Probe in George Floyd Death Finds Police Had Pattern of Using Excessive Force ..

28 seconds ago
 GB govt successfully completes bidding process for ..

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows ..

19 minutes ago
 Qualified coaches impart training to young athlete ..

Qualified coaches impart training to young athletes at SBP Summer Camps

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.