MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Another 12 coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital in the past day, taking the death toll to 4,572, the COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"Twelve coronavirus patients have died in Moscow.

All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the statement read.

Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Moscow on Friday, 12 on Thursday and 13 on Wednesday.