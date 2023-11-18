Motorcycling: Qatar Moto GP Grid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM
Lusail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Grid for the Qatar MotoGP and sprint races after qualifying at Lusail on Saturday:
1st row
1. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46)
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini)
3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini)
2nd row
4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)
5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac)
6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac)
3rd row
7. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)
8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia)
9. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-RNF)
4th row
10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia)
11.
Brad Binder (RSA/KTM)
12. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech3)
5th row
13. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46)
14. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha)
15. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati)
6th row
16. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM)
17. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-RNF)
18. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha)
7th row
19. Pol Espargaro (ESP/GasGas-Tech3)
20. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda)
21. Iker Lecuona (ESP/Honda-LCR)
8th row
22. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR)