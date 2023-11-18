Open Menu

Motorcycling: Qatar Moto GP Grid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Motorcycling: Qatar Moto GP grid

Lusail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Grid for the Qatar MotoGP and sprint races after qualifying at Lusail on Saturday:

1st row

1. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46)

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini)

3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini)

2nd row

4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)

5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac)

6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac)

3rd row

7. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)

8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia)

9. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-RNF)

4th row

10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia)

11.

Brad Binder (RSA/KTM)

12. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech3)

5th row

13. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46)

14. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha)

15. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati)

6th row

16. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM)

17. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-RNF)

18. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha)

7th row

19. Pol Espargaro (ESP/GasGas-Tech3)

20. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda)

21. Iker Lecuona (ESP/Honda-LCR)

8th row

22. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR)

