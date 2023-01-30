Multinational Background of Crew-6 Valuable, Brings Diverse Perspectives - NASA Astronaut

UrduPoint.com

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The multinational background of SpaceX Crew-6 is precious and makes it a better crew to go to space, NASA astronaut and mission specialist Warren Hoburg told Sputnik.

"I think one of the strengths is that we spend time training, both here in the US and also in Russia and also with our other international partners. So that's the European Space Agency and JAXA. We have a UAE astronaut on my crew," Hoburg said. "So this diverse set of perspectives from around the world, I think, is quite valuable in making us the best possible crew on orbit."

Hoburg will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station. The duration of the mission will be 6 months.

Other members of the crew, apart from Hoburg, are: NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut and mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi.

Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the International Space Station (ISS) integrated flights agreement.

In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS.

The ISS is the biggest-ever-made structure ever put into orbit. It was created in 1998 by Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and the members of the European Space Agency (ESA).

Since 2000, the ISS has been permanently occupied by American and Russian-led crews to carry out as many experiments as possible at duration for about 6 months.

