UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Authorities Have No Basis To Annul 2020 General Election Result -Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

Myanmar Authorities Have No Basis to Annul 2020 General Election Result -Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Myanmar authorities have no basis to cancel the 2020 election results, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

Myanmar's Union Election Commission on Tuesday nullified the results of the general election held last November, opposition channel Mizzima tv reported.

"The junta in #Myanmar has no basis whatsoever to annul the 2020 general election result. Independent @anfrel observers found that the vote reflected the will of the people and it must be respected," Raab said.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Twitter United Kingdom Myanmar November 2020 TV Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

10 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

9 hours ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

9 hours ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

9 hours ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

9 hours ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.