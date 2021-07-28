Myanmar Authorities Have No Basis to Annul 2020 General Election Result -Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Myanmar authorities have no basis to cancel the 2020 election results, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

Myanmar's Union Election Commission on Tuesday nullified the results of the general election held last November, opposition channel Mizzima tv reported.

"The junta in #Myanmar has no basis whatsoever to annul the 2020 general election result. Independent @anfrel observers found that the vote reflected the will of the people and it must be respected," Raab said.