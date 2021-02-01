UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Military Seizes Computers, Papers From National League For Democracy HQ - Reports

Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:05 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) After arresting the leadership of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), the country's military has searched the party's headquarters and confiscated computers and documents, the Irrawaddy news website reported Monday, citing a party member.

According to the party member, the military did not specify when the NLD would be allowed to reopen its headquarters.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both the state counselor and the president were detained in an early morning raid. The National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, the second vote since the end of military rule in 2011.

Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."

