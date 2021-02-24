UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korean Defector Undetected For Hours After Swimming To South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:58 AM

N. Korean defector undetected for hours after swimming to South

A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world's most fortified borders, a Seoul official said, and was caught only after apparently falling asleep

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world's most fortified borders, a Seoul official said, and was caught only after apparently falling asleep.

Bungling South Korean forces did not spot the man's audacious exploit despite him appearing several times on CCTV after he landed and triggering alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition MPs.

Even after his presence was noticed, the man -- who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula -- was not caught for another three hours.

The man, reportedly in his 20s, landed north of the town of Goseong on the east coast.

"He presumably had swum for about six hours, wearing a padded jacket inside a diving suit and fins. His clothing appeared to have kept him warm and allowed him to stay afloat," an unnamed Joint Chiefs of Staff official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency on Tuesday.

Tidal currents worked in his favour, the official said, and he abandoned most of his equipment before making his way through a drainage channel under the barbed-wire fences that run along the coast.

Over more than three hours surveillance cameras caught him eight times, audible alarms sounding twice, but border guards did not notice.

Eventually a manhunt was launched, and troops found him three hours later, apparently asleep, his facemask hanging in a tree.

Officials say the defector, presumed to have been a civilian in the North, has expressed a desire to defect.

The military acknowledged troops had "failed to abide by due procedures" and vowed to strengthen border security.

And in a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Defence Minister Suh Wook acknowledged that surveillance systems in the area were "malfunctioning and outdated".

Only a handful of Northern defectors ever directly cross the DMZ or swim past the maritime border -- although the last such publicly known incident was in November, when questions about security were also raised.

Related Topics

Hearing Defence Minister World Man Seoul North Korea November Border Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 du ..

30 minutes ago

PM Imran meets Sri Lankan President

41 minutes ago

Realme GT pre-showed at MWC Shanghai, realme annou ..

48 minutes ago

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.