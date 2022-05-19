National efforts urged in reducing non-communicable disease in Fiji

Addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Fiji requires a national and multi-sectoral approach, said Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali on Thursday

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Fiji requires a national and multi-sectoral approach, said Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali on Thursday.

Speaking at the Consumer Council of Fiji's National Workshop on NCDs, Ali said whether government sets policies, or consumers make the shift, everyone has an important role to play.

"So, we need to come together to tackle this silent epidemic that continues to cost us," he said.

Seema Shandil, chief executive officer of the Consumer Council of Fiji, stressed that the choices that individuals make as consumers ultimately have an impact on their health, highlighting that the council is stressing more prominently the concept of individual responsibility for health.

"Consumer choice is central to health. We as consumers have the most important role to play when it comes to our health.

We make the choices. The power is in our hands. Because of this, it is important to make well-thought-out choices.

However, the question is, are we making the right, health-conscious decision as consumers," said Shandil.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong revealed alarming statistics on NCDs in Fiji and emphasized the need to work in collaboration with all stakeholders holistically to wage a war on NCDs.

"In terms of management from a health perspective, the emphasis on prevention at all levels is important. There is a saying that we need to turn off the tap instead of mopping the floors while the water is still running," said Fong, noting that preventing people from getting the disease is crucial.

In 2020, about 5,700 Fijians died from NCDs like diabetes, stroke, and heart diseases, and the health ministry listed tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and alcoholism as the major causes.