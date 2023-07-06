Open Menu

NATO Deputy Secretary General Assesses Risks Of Possible Attack On Zaporizhzhia NPP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) NATO does not see risks of an imminent attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Mircea Geoana, the alliance's deputy secretary general, said on Wednesday.

"I followed the statements made by both sides. We have no information to support the inevitability of such actions, which would constitute irresponsible actions. We are concerned, but from the point of view of the information that we have with the allies, we do not see the reality of an imminent attack," Geoana said in an interview with Romanian tv channel Digi 24.

Geoana added that the International Energy Agency (IAEA) experts present on the territory of Ukraine had found no signs of a possible attack.

Earlier in the week, Renat Karchaa, the adviser to the head of Rosatom's subsidiary, Rosenergoatom, said that Kiev was planning to hit the plant on Tuesday night. The bombing plan provided for the use of high-precision weapons and kamikaze drones, including a Tochka-U missile with a warhead stuffed with nuclear waste.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of planning to sabotage the plant, which could be "catastrophic in its consequences."

