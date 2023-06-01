UrduPoint.com

NATO Discusses Boosting Assistance To Create 'Deterrent Shell' Around Ukraine - Reports

NATO is considering providing Kiev with security guarantees that include commitments of support, as well as consolidation and reinforcement of military assistance to create a "deterrent shell" around Ukraine, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday, citing sources

"Countries prefer to provide more limited 'assurance' or 'security measures'... These concepts imply a political commitment to support... and also mean consolidation and strengthening of the military assistance to form a deterrent shell around Ukraine," the newspaper reported, citing its sources in the alliance.

"Countries prefer to provide more limited 'assurance' or 'security measures'... These concepts imply a political commitment to support... and also mean consolidation and strengthening of the military assistance to form a deterrent shell around Ukraine," the newspaper reported, citing its sources in the alliance.

In a memo to NATO heads of state and government, US foreign policy and military affairs expert Ian Brzezinski and former NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow, who also used to serve as a US ambassador to Russia, proposed creating a new deterrence and defense partnership between NATO and Ukraine. Allies commit to arm, train and equip Ukrainian forces, and to serve as security guarantees after the end of the military conflict until NATO is ready to accept Ukraine as a full member of the alliance.

Earlier this year, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine acknowledges that it would not be able to become a NATO member before the end of the military conflict with Russia, although he added that he would still like the allies to support Kiev by indicating that the nation would be accepted once the hostilities are over.

In September, Ukraine applied for fast-track membership to NATO. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy, but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

