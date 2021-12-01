NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, Arms Control in Riga - Stoltenberg

NATO foreign ministers discussed issues related to Russia, Belarus and arms control at a meeting in Riga, the alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) NATO foreign ministers discussed issues related to Russia, Belarus and arms control at a meeting in Riga, the alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.

"Ministers addressed three issues: Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine; the actions by the regime in Belarus; and NATO's leading role in arms control," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the meeting.

The Secretary General added that the meetings with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani are going to be held tomorrow in order to make a thorough assessment of Russia's alleged "military buildup" in the region.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the foreign minister of Ukraine. We will meet him and the Georgian foreign minister tomorrow to discuss the situation," Stoltenberg added.

Over the past week, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia did not have any aggressive plans.