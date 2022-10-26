NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet in Romania From November 29-30

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold a meeting in the Romanian capital of Bucharest from November 29-30, the bloc's press service said.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held in Bucharest, Romania, on 29-30 November 2022.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the press service said in a statement.

The meeting will take place at the Palace of the Parliament, also known as the Republic's House.

According to NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, the ministers will discuss energy security and the alliance's new role in defending critical infrastructure, including undersea cables, pipelines and space facilities.