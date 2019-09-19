UrduPoint.com
NATO Refers To Events In Mysterious 'Sea Of Asimov' To Explain Need For Naval Power

A NATO maritime expert in an article published on the alliance's website has referred to the "recent events" in the Persian Gulf and the heretofore unknown "Sea of Asimov" to justify the need for robust naval power to ensure freedom of navigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) A NATO maritime expert in an article published on the alliance's website has referred to the "recent events" in the Persian Gulf and the heretofore unknown "Sea of Asimov" to justify the need for robust naval power to ensure freedom of navigation.

In the article "Why is it important to safeguard free access to the seas? Discover the role of a NATO maritime expert," Paul Beckley said that "freedom of access to the seas is critical for our national economies, infrastructure, freedom and ways of life."

Mines and submarines, meanwhile, are "efficient ways of denying that freedom of access to the seas," according to Beckley, a US Naval academy graduate currently working at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The expert went on to point out that "recent events in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Asimov have demonstrated the need for naval power and for NATO forces' to be able to find and destroy mines."

The article does not explain where the "Asimov Sea" is located and what "recent events" requiring "naval power" took place there. Yet, it could be a misspelled name of the Sea of Azov or a reference to American science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.

As of now, the article, published on the NATO website on September 18, still contains the mention of the mysterious sea.

