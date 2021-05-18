NATO Remains Ready for Dialogue Through Russia-NATO Council - Military Committee

NATO is still ready to have dialogue with Russia within the Russia-NATO Council as soon as it is possible, NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach said on Tuesday

NATO regrets Russia's alleged reluctance to convene the Russian-NATO Council but still believes that a constructive dialogue is possible, Peach said in his opening remarks at the military committee's session at the level of chiefs of defense.