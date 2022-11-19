NATO Ships Arrive With Planned Visit to Estonia - National Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Three ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) arrived with a planned visit to the Estonian capital city of Tallinn on Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said on the website.

"The ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 have arrived in Tallinn - Dutch frigate and flagship of the group Tromp, Danish frigate Esbern Snare, and Norwegian tanker Maud,"

The visit to Tallinn will allow the ships' crews to rest and prepare for their next tasks, as well as to communicate with their Estonian counterparts.

Next week, the ships will depart for Finland to participate in Freezing Winds 22 maritime drills.

The last time the ships of SNMG1 visited Estonia was in July 2022 to carry out interoperability exercises with Estonian Navy boats and Air Force aircraft.