UrduPoint.com

NATO Ships Arrive With Planned Visit To Estonia - National Defense Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 04:20 AM

NATO Ships Arrive With Planned Visit to Estonia - National Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Three ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) arrived with a planned visit to the Estonian capital city of Tallinn on Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said on the website.

"The ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 have arrived in Tallinn - Dutch frigate and flagship of the group Tromp, Danish frigate Esbern Snare, and Norwegian tanker Maud,"

The visit to Tallinn will allow the ships' crews to rest and prepare for their next tasks, as well as to communicate with their Estonian counterparts.

Next week, the ships will depart for Finland to participate in Freezing Winds 22 maritime drills.

The last time the ships of SNMG1 visited Estonia was in July 2022 to carry out interoperability exercises with Estonian Navy boats and Air Force aircraft.

Related Topics

NATO Visit Tallinn Estonia Finland July

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

4 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

4 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

4 hours ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

4 hours ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

4 hours ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.