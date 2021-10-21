UrduPoint.com

NATO To Strengthen Partnership With Georgia Via New Special Representative - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:10 AM

NATO to Strengthen Partnership With Georgia via New Special Representative - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is planning to strengthen the partnership with Georgia in close cooperation with a recently appointed Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

On September 2, Javier Colomina took office as the new NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, replacing James Appathurai in the position.

"We will continue to work on how we can strengthen the partnership with Georgia in political and practical support and I look forward to work with the new special representative on how to do exactly that," Stoltenberg said at the press briefing ahead of the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers at NATO Headquarters.

Stoltenberg added that his special representative Colomina is a very experienced and knowledgeable diplomat who really knows how NATO works and how to strengthen the partnership with Georgia and work more closely with countries in the region.

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze signed a memorandum in Tbilisi aimed at strengthening Georgia's defense capability and deterrence potential.

Georgia is an aspirant for NATO membership and one of the Alliance's closest partners. The first Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Robert Simmons, was appointed in September 2004.

Related Topics

NATO Tbilisi Alliance Austin Georgia September Asia

Recent Stories

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

2 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

2 hours ago
 Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine com ..

Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine comments

17 minutes ago
 US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Crimina ..

US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up F ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.