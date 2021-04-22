UrduPoint.com
Navalny Does Not Need Treatment Outside Penitentiary System - Russian Ombudswoman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:58 PM

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny does not require treatment outside the penitentiary system, Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny does not require treatment outside the penitentiary system, Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has said.

"In the opinion of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Alexey Navalny does not need to be examined and treated in medical organizations outside the penitentiary system as of April 9, 2021," Moskalkova said on April 16 in a letter to Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Maria Pejcinovic Buric, published by the CoE on Thursday.

Moreover, she mentioned that Navalny "refused to accept the treatment prescribed to him, as was documented in the outpatient medical record."

In the letter, Moskalkova also said that "the facts of the use of cruel or degrading treatment to Alexey Navalny have not been established".

At the same time, the Russian human rights commissioner mentioned that Navalny himself committed "14 violations of the established order of serving his sentence" and "rudely refused to communicate" with rights activists that visited him.

