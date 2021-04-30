Navalny Network Added To Russian Extremist List: Regulator
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:00 PM
Russia on Friday added jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organisations
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday added jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organisations.
The network appeared on a list maintained by Russia's financial monitoring service after Rosfinmonitoring said Friday it had updated the list. The network of Navalny's regional offices had disbanded Thursday in anticipation of the move.