Navalny network added to Russian extremist list: regulator

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday added jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organisations.

The network appeared on a list maintained by Russia's financial monitoring service after Rosfinmonitoring said Friday it had updated the list. The network of Navalny's regional offices had disbanded Thursday in anticipation of the move.