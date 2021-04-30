UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Network Added To Russian Extremist List: Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list: regulator

Russia on Friday added jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organisations

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday added jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organisations.

The network appeared on a list maintained by Russia's financial monitoring service after Rosfinmonitoring said Friday it had updated the list. The network of Navalny's regional offices had disbanded Thursday in anticipation of the move.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

1 minute ago

Two pilferers arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, 1,836 reco ..

19 minutes ago

ICCI assures availability of oxygen for coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

EU Is Concerned Over Events Around Ukraine's Nafto ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to facilitate business community, t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.