Navalny Sanctions First Step, More Steps Against Russia to Follow Soon - Sr. US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is imposing sanctions against Russia over Alexey Navalny as only a first step, with more actions to follow in the coming week, senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have requested new or declassified intelligence community assessments in four areas, and plan to respond to each of them in the coming weeks. Today is the first-step response, and there will be more to come," the official said.

He declined to reveal the Names of the designated individuals, but mentioned that the list does include people mentioned by Navalny supporters.