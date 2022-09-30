UrduPoint.com

Nearly 200,000 UK Nationals Sign Petition Calling For Early General Election Amid Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Nearly 200,000 UK Nationals Sign Petition Calling for Early General Election Amid Crisis

Over 191,000 UK nationals have signed a petition calling for an immediate general election in the country over dissatisfaction with a new governmental plan to support the national economy and amid "the unprecedented crises threatening the UK," according to the parliamentary website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Over 191,000 UK nationals have signed a petition calling for an immediate general election in the country over dissatisfaction with a new governmental plan to support the national economy and amid "the unprecedented crises threatening the UK," according to the parliamentary website.

"Call an immediate general election so that the people can decide who should lead us through the unprecedented crises threatening the UK. The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented ... the UK itself may cease to exist as Scotland seeks independence. This is the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes. Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil," the statement by the petition organizer, Darrin Charlesworth, read.

The UK government has responded, saying that the country is "a Parliamentary democracy and the Conservative Party remains the majority party. The Prime Minister has pledged to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations."

The signing process will run through January 28, 2023. Parliament will consider the petition for a debate as it has already been signed by more than 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, UK lawmakers are taking steps to trigger a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss over the new support plan for the country's economy, the broadcaster Sky news reported on Monday, citing a British lawmaker on condition of anonymity.

Last week, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a new 60-billion-pound growth plan to support the country's economy amid the rising cost of living. The plan includes canceling the planned rise in corporation tax, keeping it the lowest in the G20 at 19%. Since the announcement, the yield on Britain's five-year government bonds has risen to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which means a lower demand for British debt securities, triggering a barrage of criticism against the Truss government.

The next general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025. The election is an opportunity for British nationals to choose a member of parliament who will represent their interests or concerns in the UK House of Commons (Parliament's lower house) as well as propose new laws.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Independence Lead United Kingdom January May All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Punjab Food Authority unearths fake bottled water ..

Punjab Food Authority unearths fake bottled water unit

1 minute ago
 Sweden, Denmark Concerned About Impact of Nord Str ..

Sweden, Denmark Concerned About Impact of Nord Stream Leaks on Climate - Stateme ..

1 minute ago
 UK Remains Only G7 Country With GDP Under Pre-Pand ..

UK Remains Only G7 Country With GDP Under Pre-Pandemic Levels - Statistical Offi ..

1 minute ago
 US Adds 57 Entities in Russia to Economic Blacklis ..

US Adds 57 Entities in Russia to Economic Blacklist - Commerce Dept.

1 minute ago
 Agri scientists urged to formulate recommendations ..

Agri scientists urged to formulate recommendations for achieving food security : ..

1 minute ago
 Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data

Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.