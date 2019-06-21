Nearly 40 Law Enforcement Officers, 14 Protesters Wounded at Tbilisi Rally - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Thirty-eight law enforcement officers and 14 protesters have been injured during a rally outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, where the police used rubber bullets and tear gas to suppress opposition demonstrators, the Georgian Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs said on Friday.

The ministry said late on Thursday that 16 people had been injured.

"Thirty-eight law enforcement officers and 14 activists have been wounded," the ministry said.

The law enforcement personnel had sustained moderate wounds, the ministry added.

There were journalists, covering the rally, among the protesters targeted by the police. One of the reporters has been wounded.

Media reported late on Thursday, that a reporter with Georgia's 1TV had been wounded by a rubber bullet.