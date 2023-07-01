Open Menu

Nearly 50 Killed In Truck Accident In Western Kenya - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Nearly 50 Killed in Truck Accident in Western Kenya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya's Kericho County, local media report.

Regional police commander Tom Odera said as cited by The Star newspaper on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident.

The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, the newspaper said.

According to local media reports, over a dozen people were injured.

The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.

