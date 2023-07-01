Nearly 50 Killed In Truck Accident In Western Kenya - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 03:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) At least 48 people died in a road accident in the town of Londiani in Kenya's Kericho County, local media report.
Regional police commander Tom Odera said as cited by The Star newspaper on Friday that a total of 48 bodies had been recovered following the accident.
The accident occurred at a busy junction, when a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians, the newspaper said.
According to local media reports, over a dozen people were injured.
The rescue operation continues and the death toll could rise, Odera said.