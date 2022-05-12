Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Lessons in Ukrainian School Curriculum

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia criticized the Ukrainian school curriculum during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, saying it contains pseudohistorical and anti-Russia lessons.

"We have analyzed more than 300 school textbooks and manuals from Ukraine, and this has shown that there is targeted work going on to create a chain that distorts history and historic truth," Nebenzia said. "I'm talking about the fact that in modern Ukrainian education, the aim is to orient Ukrainian young people against Russia from the earliest ages."

Nebenzia showed the Security Council an eighth grade geography textbook from Ukraine that claims the forefathers of the French, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish and Jewish populations are descendants of Ukrainians.

It is Russia's hope that Ukrainian children are ultimately able to continue education under a normal curriculum, Nebenzia added.

The UN Security Council meeting focused on the challenges faced by children in Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there.

UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi claimed during the meeting that schools continue to be used for military purposes as well as attacked.

Russia continues to take in child refugees from Ukraine and is working closely with authorities in the Donbass region on advancing efforts to adopt orphaned children, Nebenzia said.