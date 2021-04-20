UrduPoint.com
Negotiations Of 'Normandy Format' Political Advisers End Without Success - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Negotiations of 'Normandy Format' Political Advisers End Without Success - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Three-hour talks between the "Normandy format" political advisers ended without success, a source in the Russian delegation familiar with the talks said on monday.

Earlier in the day, regular talks between political advisers and representatives of the Normandy format foreign ministries took place. The video conference was devoted to the discussion of clusters for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

According to a source close to the talks, at the initiative of the Russian side, the first thing discussed was the division of the clusters on the observance of the truce. The participants did not even begin to discuss other settlement issues contained in the clusters.

"The specific proposals of Russia on a mechanism to prevent the escalation of shooting, as well as on ways to bring the perpetrators to justice, encountered obstruction from Ukraine. Representatives of Germany and France, instead of specific decisions, proposed an unaddressed declarative political statement of commitment to the ceasefire regime, in the style, as it was said by [Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry] Kozak at the talks, 'we are for all good and against all bad.' As a result, more than three-hour negotiations ended in vain," the source said.

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk All From

