UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu's Rival Gantz Approaches Nationalists In Bid To Form Governing Coalition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Netanyahu's Rival Gantz Approaches Nationalists in Bid to Form Governing Coalition

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Former Israeli military chief Benny Gantz sought on Wednesday to woo nationalist leader and former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman in a bid to form a majority coalition.

They spoke shortly after Gantz was handed the mandate to try to form a 61-seat majority, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to complete the task in 28 days.

"Both agreed to meet soon.

They have also agreed a meeting of their negotiating groups," Gantz's campaign headquarters said in a statement.

Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance was one seat ahead of Netanyahu's Likud, which won 32 seats in September's election, the second vote in six months. Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu won eight seats.

If he fails to build what he describes as a "liberal union government" the mandate will be passed to another candidate with a chance of forming a coalition ” but a new snap vote is a likelier scenario.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Alliance Turkish Lira September Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

1 hour ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

2 hours ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.