New Blast In Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Two Afghan civilians died as a result of an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province on Sunday morning, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

The blast also injured one Taliban militant (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the eyewitness said.

On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. The US-led NATO troops evacuated by August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on September 6.

The Taliban formed an interim government composed of exclusively male members of the radical movement and headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

