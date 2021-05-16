UrduPoint.com
New Delhi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown For 4th Time - Chief Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Lockdown in India's capital was extended until May 24 as the country continues to struggle with the new COViD-19 wave, marking the fourth time that the New Delhi authorities refrain from lifting the restrictions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

"We see good recovery from the quarantine. The number of coronavirus cases is decreasing. We do not want to lose what we have achieved in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, the lockdown in Delhi is will last until next Monday, 5 am," Kejriwal said at a briefing.

The number of new cases in India has been on the rise since mid-February, bringing the toll to over 24 million cases, including over 3.

6 million active cases, as of Sunday. For several weeks, Delhi has been one of the most affected Indian states with 6,400 infections a day and over 66,000 people in treatment.

The lockdown was first announced in the city on April 19. All private companies were ordered to work remotely; restaurants, non-food stores and shopping centers were closed; mass gatherings and events were banned and the number of passengers on public transport was limited. A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was imposed.

Some of the facilities were since allowed to resume work, including government organizations, hospitals, police and fire departments, grocery stores, banks, utility suppliers and internet access services.

