New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead China box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film raked in 27.39 million Yuan (about 3.86 million U.S. Dollars) on the fourth day of its release.

The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" came in second with a daily box office revenue of about 4.71 million yuan, bringing its total earnings on the Chinese mainland to 162 million yuan.

It was followed by the action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon," which pocketed 2.3 million yuan on Monday.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Monday stood at 42.29 million yuan.