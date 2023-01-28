New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):A 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded a father and son in east Jerusalem Saturday hours after a gunman killed seven outside a synagogue, raising fears of escalation despite international calls for calm.

Police said the latest gun attack occurred on Saturday morning in Silwan just outside the old, walled city in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

A father, 47, and his 23-year-old son sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and were rushed to hospital, police and medics said.

Police had earlier announced the arrest of 42 people in connection with Friday's synagogue attack, one of the deadliest in Jerusalem in years.

The mass shooting was carried out by a 21-year-old Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem who drove up to the synagogue in the Neve Yaakov settler neighbourhood and opened fire during the Jewish Sabbath.

Palestinians held spontaneous rallies to celebrate the killings in Gaza and across the West Bank, including in Ramallah where large crowds swarmed the streets chanting and waving Palestinian flags.

Opposition lawmaker Mickey Levy, from former premier Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party, warned the surging violence recalled the second intifada, the 2000 to 2005 Palestinian uprising that brought devastation to both sides.

"What happened 20 years ago, it's (starting) to happen right now," he told AFP.

"We need to sit, think how we can advance and stop this situation." - Arab condemnation - The Palestinian Authority in a statement said Israel was "fully responsible for the dangerous escalation".

Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai called the synagogue shooting "one of the worst attacks (Israel) has encountered in recent years".