New 'Molniya' Complex That Uses Swarm of Drones Being Created For Russian Military -Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) A new multipurpose drone complex, "Molniya" ("Lightning") is being created for the Russian Aerospace Forces, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"Drones of this system will be launched in a swarm from a carrier aircraft, for example, to break through enemy air defense or conduct group electronic warfare in conjunction with manned aircraft," the source said.

The "Molniya" complex could also be used as separate high-precision guided munitions or reconnaissance target designators, according to the source.

Development work on the "Molniya" project is expected to start in the near future, the source told Sputnik.