UrduPoint.com

New Session Of 'Astana Format' On Syria In Nur-Sultan Set For Year-End - Lavrentyev

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:31 PM

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrentyev

A new session of the meeting of special envoys for Syria from Russia, Turkey and Iran is scheduled for the end of the year in Nur-Sultan, a decision on the date will be made in the near future, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, told reporters

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) A new session of the meeting of special envoys for Syria from Russia, Turkey and Iran is scheduled for the end of the year in Nur-Sultan, a decision on the date will be made in the near future, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, told reporters.

"The next session of the 'Astana format' (Russia, Iran, Turkey) is scheduled for the end of the year. No specific date has been discussed at the moment. A decision will be made in the very near future," he said.

According to the envoy, one of the main goals of the "Astana group" will be the preparation of the summit of Russia, Turkey, Iran, which is to be held in Tehran. There are no dates for the summit yet, but everything will depend on the presidents' schedule and the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Iran.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Tehran Astana From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

6 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

6 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

6 minutes ago
 Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man ..

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

6 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

20 minutes ago
 Arrests in UK as fears grow of nightclub needle at ..

Arrests in UK as fears grow of nightclub needle attacks

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.