New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrentyev

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) A new session of the meeting of special envoys for Syria from Russia, Turkey and Iran is scheduled for the end of the year in Nur-Sultan, a decision on the date will be made in the near future, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, told reporters.

"The next session of the 'Astana format' (Russia, Iran, Turkey) is scheduled for the end of the year. No specific date has been discussed at the moment. A decision will be made in the very near future," he said.

According to the envoy, one of the main goals of the "Astana group" will be the preparation of the summit of Russia, Turkey, Iran, which is to be held in Tehran. There are no dates for the summit yet, but everything will depend on the presidents' schedule and the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Iran.