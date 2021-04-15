New US Sanctions Will Not Contribute to Putin-Biden Meeting - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The potential new United States sanctions against Russia will not contribute to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Putin will make a final decision.

"The fact that, let's say, the probable sanctions under discussion will in no way contribute to such a meeting is certain. But whether it will hinder it or not hinder ” it will still be a decision of the presidents. There was a proposal from the US president, and further this will be the subject for the decision of the Russian president," Peskov told reporters.

On late Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the US would impose sanctions against Russia over the alleged election meddling and the SolarWinds cyberattacks.