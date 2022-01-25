New Western Sanctions Against Russia May Affect Commodities, Weapons Exports - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The US-proposed new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation in Ukraine may affect commodities and weapons exports, the reduction of diplomatic contacts, German tabloid BILD reported on Tuesday, citing own information.

According to the publication, the sanctions plan, which was presented in Berlin, was developed by CIA Director William Burns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "made it clear" to the Western allies about this plan.

The expected economic damage to Russia from these sanctions is expected to be $50 billion, the newspaper reported.