ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A total of 180 people were wounded, with 48 of them hospitalized, on New Year's Eve due to fireworks, according to data from the Italian Interior Ministry.

Last year's tally stood at 124 injured people. The number of minors injured by fireworks grew from 20 last year to 50.

Some serious incidents took place in the southern regions of the country, where celebrations are traditionally larger in scale. A 10-year-old boy in the commune of Tarano lost his hand when a firecracker exploded.

In the city of Lecce, a 80-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after a firecracker exploded near his head, causing a hemorrhage. In Naples, the city known for its colorful firework displays, 16 people, including two children, suffered eye injuries.

On New Year's Eve, Italian firefighters had to respond to 646 incidents due to fires resulting from boisterous celebrations, compared to 558 last year. Furthermore, law enforcers arrested 35 people for various violations.