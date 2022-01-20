UrduPoint.com

New York City Man Arrested Over $1.9Mln COVID-19 Unemployment Benefit Fraud - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A New York City man has been arrested on charges of involvement in a COVID-19 unemployment benefits scheme that netted more than $500,000, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"As alleged, the defendant participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 unemployment benefits under the Names and social security numbers of at least 100 other people, which attempted to steal more than $1.9 million and resulted in the fraudulent disbursement of more than $500,000," Damian Williams, the attorney for the Southern District of New York, said. "The defendant is now in custody and facing serious Federal charges."

Yohauris Rodriguez Hernandez, 40, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud; conspiracy to commit theft of government benefits; and aggravated identity theft. If given the maximum sentence, Hernandez could serve as much as 30 years in prison.

The US Attorney's Office alleges that between February and December 2020, Hernandez and a co-conspirator fraudulently filed for COVID-19 unemployment benefits using the names and social security numbers of at least 100 other people. Law enforcement agencies became aware of the scheme when Hernandez and his associate hurriedly exited a hotel room in Yonkers in December 2020, leaving behind more than 500 pieces mail from the New York State Department of Labor (NYS-DOL), as well as NYS DOL-issued debit cards for 76 people.

Law enforcement officials said the pair made fraudulent claims for about $1.9 million and received more than $500,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Seven NYC departments and law enforcement agencies were involved in pursuing and prosecuting the case.

