New York Registers Record 731 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

New York registers record 731 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

New York state has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, adding though that hospitalizations appeared to be "plateauing

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :New York state has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, adding though that hospitalizations appeared to be "plateauing."Cuomo said 731 people succumbed to the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state's total death toll to 5,489.

The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday.

